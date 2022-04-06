"You are not welcome": Super protest takes aim at Bill Gates in Vancouver

Plans for a protest against Bill Gates during his scheduled TED Talk in Vancouver on April 10 are circulating online.

Gates is the event’s keynote speaker and will be joined by Elon Musk, who is also expected to take the stage.

The sold-out show is taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

While not many specifics have been divulged from the group behind the protest, according to Action4Canada, a convoy will be heading to Vancouver from Penticton on the day of the event.

The convoy plans to make stops in Princeton and Hope before arriving at the Vancouver Convention Centre around noon on Sunday. They then plan to protest between noon and 3:30 pm before driving back to Penticton.

The protest website recommends that attendees “bring appropriate signs.”

Action4Canada was founded by Tanya Gaw, and the website claims that they’re a grassroots movement reaching out to millions of Canadians in “UNITING our voices in opposition to the destructive policies tearing at the fabric of this nation.”

Gates has been a major proponent of vaccines, which is likely one of the reasons he is being targeted in this protest.

Conversations about the protest are making the rounds on Twitter.