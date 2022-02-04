Have you ever dreamt about winning a lottery prize home? We’re talking about a lavish pad boasting square footage greater than a standard one-bedroom rental unit, somewhere with sufficient space to entertain and unwind.

If your immediate answer is yes, hold that thought. There’s a grand prize home (well, one of seven) that could very soon be yours. BC Children’s Hospital is bringing back the Choices Lottery for another year, and the lineup of prizes does not disappoint.

By purchasing a ticket for the lottery, you could be in the running for an upmarket, brand-new home while simultaneously supporting research critical to overcoming childhood illnesses, from chronic conditions to debilitating diseases.

Before we explore the importance of your support in more detail, let’s take a look at the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom South Surrey home — worth over $2.8 million — that’s at the top of this year’s Choices Lottery prize list.

With an address of 13156 19A Avenue on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Ocean Park neighbourhood, this stunning home, which, quite frankly, feels more like a hotel, has everything the future owner needs to live their best life.

A lush green space surrounds the residence, giving anyone passionate about gardening plenty of room for creativity. There’s also a spacious garage, where you can swiftly park the 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range that comes with your prize home package.

After you walk up the porch steps and through the front door, you’ll be greeted by interiors blending luxury and style harmoniously.

The remarkable 20-foot-high ceilings in the welcoming foyer set the stage for elegance in the home, while the integration of a fireplace adds a cozy ambiance to this beautiful area.

Since this breathtaking property covers 4,385 sq ft, furnishing it yourself would entail quite a bit of work. However, this is something the lucky winner doesn’t need to fret about because the abode is move-in ready with furnishings and accessories worth $90,000 already in place.

In the gourmet kitchen, you could create culinary masterpieces with the help of integrated appliances before serving your loved ones at the white marble-topped kitchen island. For the utmost convenience, there’s a second prep kitchen (yes, you read that right) complete with a large stainless steel range, storage, and a double sink.

Amateur and novice wine connoisseurs: there’s a dedicated wine fridge in addition to a backlit wine display wall. And if that wasn’t boujee enough for you, this extravagant dwelling has a private bar.

On the lower level of the house, you’ll find an office space for all your remote work needs and a games room for those moments when you need a break during the day.

There’s also a media room where you can watch your favourite series and movies while embracing a cinema-like experience. (At last, you can bid farewell to binge-watching shows on your laptop.)

Then, when you wish to meditate or stretch out after a long day, simply retreat to your own personal yoga studio.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom mirrors what you might expect upon checking in to a boutique hotel: chic decor with contrasting tones, a spa-inspired ensuite featuring a soaker tub and a glass-enclosed shower, and a walk-in wardrobe, among other elevated touches.

One area of the home also has a private entrance, giving the owner the option to convert it into a two-bedroom rental suite, should they choose to do so.

Another added perk? The residence is ready for whatever weather BC’s seasons bring, equipped with radiant heating for winter and air conditioning for summer (perfect in the event of a heat dome).

To get an idea of what it would be like to live in this dreamy South Surrey property, our team went on-site to explore each of the marvellous rooms and see the fine finishings in closer detail.

If the prospect of winning this South Surrey home wasn’t enough, there are seven other grand prize homes available in the Choices Lottery — in White Rock, Vernon, Sooke, Vancouver, Courtenay, and Kelowna. But that’s not where it ends; there’s also a $2.3 million tax-free cash prize. By purchasing your tickets early, you could be eligible for an appreciation bonus.

You also have the option to enter an additional draw by ordering tickets for the 50/50 PLUS draw; the jackpot for this draw can grow up to $2.3 million, and the winner takes home half. Or, you could purchase Daily Cash PLUS tickets to be in with the chance of winning prizes from $1,250 to $25,000.

However impressive the prize lineup it’s important to consider the impact of your participation in the Choices Lottery. BC Children’s Hospital serves the largest geographic region of any children’s hospital in North America and sees approximately 100,000 kids seeking specialized pediatric care every year.

More than 1,000 researchers at the hospital are working to solve the mysteries of the illnesses that make kids sick, and discoveries made here impact not just the lives of children across the province but also kids around the world. Now, your support has the potential to bring new hope to the children and families who need it most.

For more information about the BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery and how you can order tickets, visit bcchildren.com.