Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child.
Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 11:40 am PDT on Friday morning in Santa Barbara, California, the couple announced on their website.
She weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces, and is now “settling in at home.” Both Markle and Lilibet are healthy and well.
Lilibet is the Royal Family’s nickname for Queen Elizabeth II, the baby’s great-grandmother, the couple said.
Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her “beloved late grandmother,” The Princess of Wales.
“On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the couple said.
“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”
Lilibet is Harry and Markle’s second child. The couple have a two-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in May 2019.
In November 2020, Markle revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage the previous summer.