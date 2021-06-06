Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 11:40 am PDT on Friday morning in Santa Barbara, California, the couple announced on their website.

She weighed seven pounds and 11 ounces, and is now “settling in at home.” Both Markle and Lilibet are healthy and well.

Lilibet is the Royal Family’s nickname for Queen Elizabeth II, the baby’s great-grandmother, the couple said.

Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her “beloved late grandmother,” The Princess of Wales.