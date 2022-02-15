Prince Andrew has tentatively settled a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

According to the BBC, a letter filed to the US district court in Manhattan on Tuesday said that the Duke of York and Giuffre had reached an out-of-court settlement.

The prince will make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights, the court filing stated.

It also added that Andrew never intended to malign his accuser’s character and that he recognized that she had “suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.” However, since Giuffre sued Andrew last August, the prince has repeatedly denied her allegations that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

In the court filing, the duke also stated he “regrets his association” with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reported The Associated Press.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims,” the statement read.

In early January, the prince was stripped of his royal title, no longer having military affiliations and patronages.