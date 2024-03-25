Here's how grocery prices in Switzerland compare to Walmart Canada

Have you ever wondered how your average Walmart grocery shopping spree in Canada compares to Switzerland?
The European country ranked number one for the most expensive groceries in the world.
According to a Worldwide Cost of Living Index report published in 2023 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Switzerland and Singapore share the number one spot when it comes to the highest cost of living.
But while Singapore is known for expensive transportation and clothing, Switzerland is known for its high prices for “groceries, household goods, and recreation.”
TikToker @fruzsenka7 shared what a weekly shopping trip looks like in Switzerland and picked up groceries at Lidl, a German discount retailer. She spent 100 Swiss francs (CHF) on food and household items, around C$152.
Watch the video below:
How does this compare to an average shopping trip in Canada?
While buying the same items cheaper at other chains or local stores is possible, we decided to go with Walmart Canada for consistency. We picked substitutes for items that weren’t available. Since the size per package varies, we calculated to get as close to the unit price as possible.
Here’s how a weekly shopping trip in Switzerland stacks up against Walmart Canada.
Bakery
Croissants
Lidl: CHF 0.59/piece (C$0.89)
Walmart: C$0.82/piece
Buns
Lidl: CHF 0.59/bun (C$0.89)
Walmart: C$0.99/bun
Bread
Lidl: CHF 3.49/loaf (C$5.29)
Walmart: C$3.97/loaf
Fruits and vegetables
Oranges
Lidl: CHF 1.49/kg (C$2.25)
Walmart: C$4.37/kg
Red onions
Lidl: CHF 1.89/kg (C$2.89)
Walmart: C$4.34/kg
Garlic
Lidl: CHF 0.45/piece (C$0.68)
Walmart: C$1.81/piece
Sweet potato
Lidl: CHF 1.49 per kg (C$2.25)
Walmart: C$1.26/kg
Cherry tomatoes
Lidl: CHF 1.39/100g (C$2.10)
Walmart: C$1.45/100g
Potatoes
Lidl: CHF 2.09/1.5kg (C$3.16)
Walmart: C$3.28/1.5kg
Cucumber
Lidl: CHF 0.89/piece (C$1.35)
Walmart: C$0.97/piece
Radish
Lidl: CHF 0.99/150g (C$1.50)
Walmart: C$1.29/150g
Bell peppers
Lidl: CHF 2.79/kg (C$4.23)
Walmart: C$9.85/kg
Pomegranate
Lidl: CHF 1.49/piece (C$2.25)
Walmart: C$2.97/piece
Kiwis
Lidl: CHF 0.39/piece (C$0.59)
Walmart: C$0.97/piece
Nashi pear
Lidl: CHF 0.99/piece (C$1.50)
Walmart: C$1.42/piece
Passionfruit
Lidl: CHF0.49/piece (C$0.74)
Walmart: C$3.98/piece
Meat and poultry
Chicken breast
Lidl: CHF 2.29/100g (C$3.47)
Walmart: C$1.51/100g
Bacon
Lidl: CHF 1.84/100g (C$2.78)
Walmart: C$1.33/100g
Eggs
Lidl: CHF 4.95/10 eggs (C$7.50)
Walmart: C$3.87/12 eggs
Dairy
Greek yoghurt
Lidl: CHF 4.15/kg (C$6.29)
Walmart: C$6.30/kg
Emmental cheese
Lidl: CHF 3.85/250g (C$5.83)
Walmart: C$8.07/220g
Grated mozzarella
Lidl: CHF 1.39/100g (C$2.11)
Walmart: C$1.71/100g
Butter
Lidl: CHF 1.54/100g
Walmart: C$1.21/100g
Household and cleaning
Hand soap
Lidl: CHF 1.79/litre (C$2.71)
Walmart: C$7.47/1.53 litre
Kitchen towels
Lidl: CHF 4.39/six rolls (C$6.65)
Walmart: C$7.77/six rolls
Tissue
Lidl: CHF 2.89/10 boxes (C$4.39)
Walmart: C$7.97/six boxes
Total
Lidl total for all 26 items: CHF 105.25 (C$152.36)
Walmart total: C$138.41
While groceries in Switzerland are certainly more expensive, it seems that Canada isn’t too far behind. With a price difference of just C$13.95 in the final total for the same 26 items, Canadians certainly feel the pinch at the check-out counters as much as the Swiss.