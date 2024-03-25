FoodFood NewsCanadaGrocery

Here's how grocery prices in Switzerland compare to Walmart Canada

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Mar 25 2024, 3:10 pm
@fruzsenka7/TikTok | dennizn/Shutterstock

Have you ever wondered how your average Walmart grocery shopping spree in Canada compares to Switzerland?

The European country ranked number one for the most expensive groceries in the world.

According to a Worldwide Cost of Living Index report published in 2023 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Switzerland and Singapore share the number one spot when it comes to the highest cost of living.

But while Singapore is known for expensive transportation and clothing, Switzerland is known for its high prices for “groceries, household goods, and recreation.”

TikToker @fruzsenka7 shared what a weekly shopping trip looks like in Switzerland and picked up groceries at Lidl, a German discount retailer. She spent 100 Swiss francs (CHF) on food and household items, around C$152.

Watch the video below:

@fruzsenka7 Our favourite grocery store is Switzerland is @lidlch , so we thought it’s be nice to show you what our weekly grocery shopping looks like. 😍 Switzerland is the world’s most expensive country. Is that really true? With Swiss salaries we don’t find it that expensive 😅 What do you think? #switzerland #haul #groceryshopping #fy #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #swiss #lidl #challenge #challenges_tiktok ♬ original sound – Fruzsi 🇭🇺🇨🇭

How does this compare to an average shopping trip in Canada?

While buying the same items cheaper at other chains or local stores is possible, we decided to go with Walmart Canada for consistency. We picked substitutes for items that weren’t available. Since the size per package varies, we calculated to get as close to the unit price as possible.

Here’s how a weekly shopping trip in Switzerland stacks up against Walmart Canada.

Bakery

Croissants

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 0.59/piece (C$0.89)

Walmart: C$0.82/piece

Buns

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 0.59/bun (C$0.89)

Walmart: C$0.99/bun

Bread

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 3.49/loaf (C$5.29)

Walmart: C$3.97/loaf

Fruits and vegetables

Oranges

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.49/kg (C$2.25)

Walmart: C$4.37/kg

Red onions

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.89/kg (C$2.89)

Walmart: C$4.34/kg

Garlic 

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 0.45/piece (C$0.68)

Walmart: C$1.81/piece

Sweet potato

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.49 per kg (C$2.25)

Walmart: C$1.26/kg

Cherry tomatoes

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.39/100g (C$2.10)

Walmart: C$1.45/100g

Potatoes

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 2.09/1.5kg (C$3.16)

Walmart: C$3.28/1.5kg

Cucumber

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 0.89/piece (C$1.35)

Walmart: C$0.97/piece

Radish

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 0.99/150g (C$1.50)

Walmart: C$1.29/150g

Bell peppers 

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 2.79/kg (C$4.23)

Walmart: C$9.85/kg

Pomegranate

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.49/piece (C$2.25)

Walmart: C$2.97/piece

Kiwis

Walmart Canada

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 0.39/piece (C$0.59)

Walmart: C$0.97/piece

Nashi pear

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 0.99/piece (C$1.50)

Walmart: C$1.42/piece

Passionfruit

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF0.49/piece (C$0.74)

Walmart: C$3.98/piece

Meat and poultry

Chicken breast

Walmart Canada

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 2.29/100g (C$3.47)

Walmart: C$1.51/100g

Bacon

Walmart Canada

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.84/100g (C$2.78)

Walmart: C$1.33/100g

Eggs

Walmart Canada

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 4.95/10 eggs (C$7.50)

Walmart: C$3.87/12 eggs

Dairy

Greek yoghurt

Walmart Canada

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 4.15/kg (C$6.29)

Walmart: C$6.30/kg

Emmental cheese

Walmart Canada

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 3.85/250g (C$5.83)

Walmart: C$8.07/220g

Grated mozzarella

Walmart Canada

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.39/100g (C$2.11)

Walmart: C$1.71/100g

Butter

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.54/100g

Walmart: C$1.21/100g

Household and cleaning

Hand soap

Walmart Canada

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 1.79/litre (C$2.71)

Walmart: C$7.47/1.53 litre

Kitchen towels

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 4.39/six rolls (C$6.65)

Walmart: C$7.77/six rolls

Tissue

@fruzsenka7/TikTok | Walmart

Lidl: CHF 2.89/10 boxes (C$4.39)

Walmart: C$7.97/six boxes

Total

Lidl total for all 26 items: CHF 105.25 (C$152.36)

Walmart total: C$138.41

While groceries in Switzerland are certainly more expensive, it seems that Canada isn’t too far behind. With a price difference of just C$13.95 in the final total for the same 26 items, Canadians certainly feel the pinch at the check-out counters as much as the Swiss.

