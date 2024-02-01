Where to have the most relaxing swim session in Metro Vancouver

The swimming pool can be pretty overstimulating with all the fluorescent lights, swimmers splashing up a storm, folks running up and down the pool deck, sharp whistles, PA announcements, and loud music.

So, to create a more chill environment and an opportunity to unwind in a calm atmosphere free from sensory distractions, UBC recently introduced a new swim session.

Every Wednesday from 9 to 10:15 am, folks can swim at the UBC Aquatic Centre for a sensory-sensitive swim.

Sessions are open to everyone.

People who pre-register for the session can expect to see the blinds lowered on the south side of the building “to create a serene ambiance.”

According to the site, the centre will also limit the number of people in the space to “ensure a spacious and comfortable swim.”

Additionally, UBC said, “Silence is Golden,” so there will not be PA announcements, whistles, or music during this time.

The universal change room will even have lowered lighting, and dryers will not be used during this session.

People swimming in Surrey can also book to swim in a similar session. However, there are limited sessions.

Sensory-friendly swims are offered at the South Surrey Indoor Pool on Saturday, February 3 and Saturday, March 2, from noon to 2 pm. At Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex, the sessions will be available on Monday, February 12 and Monday, March 11, from 12 pm to 2 pm. Registration is not required.

Surrey swimmers can expect the following:

Reduced noise & water features.

No background music.

No speaker announcements (whistles used only for emergencies).

Encouraged use of paper towels instead of hand dryers using signage.

Designated sensory-friendly break rooms.

Set clear times and transition warnings.

Additional staff available for support.

The City also offers sensory-friendly kits that are equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, communication cards, fidget toys, earplugs, and sunglasses. To borrow one, ask a staff member.