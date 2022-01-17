"Feeling better every day": BC's premier completes his cancer treatment

BC Premier John Horgan is sharing some good news when it comes to his battle with cancer.

Horgan revealed to the public in November that he had been diagnosed with cancer after a throat biopsy.

Earlier today, the premier shared a tweet that had a bit of humour involved, signalling that he was in good spirits after enduring 35 radiation sessions.

Horgan, who is known to be a Trekkie, used a Star Trek reference in his tweet. He also gave a shoutout to healthcare workers in BC who are under extreme strain because of an increase in hospitalizations across the province due to COVID-19.

They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete. So grateful for the compassion and professionalism of the @BCCancer team and health workers across BC under incredible strain right now. A little less robust than before, but feeling better every day. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/QekAHuQwKs — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) January 17, 2022

The Office of the Premier told Daily Hive that the premier has lost weight, which he alludes to in his tweet in a joke about how he is “less robust.”

“My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery. In the next couple of weeks I will need to start radiation treatment, which will conclude toward the end of December,” said Horgan in a statement back in November.

Thank you again for the well wishes. Your support gives me strength and humbles me. I look forward to being back in the legislature and travelling in the new year, as we continue building a stronger BC for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Ze37u6j7yz — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) November 4, 2021

Horgan signed off on his tweet by writing “see you soon,” suggesting he may be back in the office sooner than later.

Horgan’s press secretary tells Daily Hive that the premier is working from home, and taking part in meetings virtually. He will likely hold media availability in a few weeks, likely early February.