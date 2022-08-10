Pregnant woman has brick thrown at stomach on Vancouver Island

A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after a suspect threw a brick at her and her daughter in downtown Nanaimo, BC, on Monday.

The woman was walking with her four-year-old daughter around 3:30 pm, at the same time the suspect was in the midst of a “complete breakdown,” according to Const. Gary O’Brien.

The suspect, a woman who is well-known to police, allegedly had a brick in her hand. From a distance of about three feet, she threw it towards the woman and her daughter. The mother jumped in front to protect her daughter, and the brick hit her full force in the stomach.

“She was screaming. She was scared for herself, scared for her baby, scared for her daughter,” O’Brien said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she’s now believed to be in stable condition. She is eight months pregnant.

The suspect was arrested, and remains in custody. A charge of assault with a weapon is being considered.

“Sadly, these situations occur from time-to-time,” O’Brien said. “But we’ve never seen this magnitude of violence with the potential for significant harm.”