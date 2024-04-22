SportsHockeyCanucks

Preds fans are making fun of Canucks' old maroon seats at Rogers Arena

Apr 22 2024, 8:26 pm
Rob Williams/Daily Hive | vlove1987/Reddit


The Stanley Cup Playoffs are on, and the trash talk has begun.

The Vancouver Canucks won Game 1 Monday night at Rogers Arena, taking a 1-0 series lead over the Nashville Predators.

There is expected to be a large amount of Canucks fans heading to Nashville for Game 3 and 4 of the series, but there weren’t many Predators fans in the stands at Rogers Arena.

That didn’t stop Preds fans online from taking aim at Vancouver.

And they’ve come for our beloved maroon seats.

“Lots of ignorant Canucks fans have been dismissing Nashville as a second-rate hockey fanbase that lacks passion,” a popular post titled “Is Vancouver a Poor?” on the Predators Subreddit begins.

“Come to find out, the Rogers Arena is filled with seats that mimic the interior of a 1995 Buick LeSabre that was recovered from the bottom of a rock quarry 29 years later.”

Shots fired.

Just one problem with this war of words. The only semblance of anger in response from Canucks fans seems to be that nobody is allowed to make fun of Rogers Arena’s maroon seats but us.

For the record, the Canucks are in the process of replacing the maroon seats, which were installed when the building opened in 1995. The new seats will be black and will replace all the maroon ones by the start of next season.

Maybe there’ll be more to get mad about after Game 2 on Tuesday night.

