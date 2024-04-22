Preds fans are making fun of Canucks' old maroon seats at Rogers Arena



The Stanley Cup Playoffs are on, and the trash talk has begun.

The Vancouver Canucks won Game 1 Monday night at Rogers Arena, taking a 1-0 series lead over the Nashville Predators.

There is expected to be a large amount of Canucks fans heading to Nashville for Game 3 and 4 of the series, but there weren’t many Predators fans in the stands at Rogers Arena.

That didn’t stop Preds fans online from taking aim at Vancouver.

And they’ve come for our beloved maroon seats.

Rogers Arena looking playoff ready 👀 pic.twitter.com/2kga2MfSRX — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 21, 2024

“Lots of ignorant Canucks fans have been dismissing Nashville as a second-rate hockey fanbase that lacks passion,” a popular post titled “Is Vancouver a Poor?” on the Predators Subreddit begins.

“Come to find out, the Rogers Arena is filled with seats that mimic the interior of a 1995 Buick LeSabre that was recovered from the bottom of a rock quarry 29 years later.”

Shots fired.

Just one problem with this war of words. The only semblance of anger in response from Canucks fans seems to be that nobody is allowed to make fun of Rogers Arena’s maroon seats but us.

Get in line Nashville! We made fun of them first — Ryan Hank (@always90four) April 22, 2024

Canucks fans have only been asking for new seats for over a decade now. Preds fans late to the show — Pistol Petey (@PistolPetey40) April 22, 2024

“Those seats from 1995 look like they’re from 1995 lmao” — Fancouver (@Fancouver_) April 22, 2024

Get in line bud — y – 100 POINT KILLA (1-0) (@friss_cross) April 22, 2024

When you get outclassed on the ice you need to start grasping at straws in hopes of making yourself feel better. Hopefully it worked for him. And it’s not like he’s telling us something we don’t know lol. — Sheldon (@SheldonGLee1) April 22, 2024

Preds fans grasping at straws on this one. They’re also right though. — Neutral Dave (@Neutral_Dave) April 22, 2024

For the record, the Canucks are in the process of replacing the maroon seats, which were installed when the building opened in 1995. The new seats will be black and will replace all the maroon ones by the start of next season.

Maybe there’ll be more to get mad about after Game 2 on Tuesday night.