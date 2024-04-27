Bieksa tells hilariously petty story about 2011 Canucks in Nashville

Fans often hear about the game within the game come NHL playoffs, and former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Kevin Bieksa told a story last night showcasing just that.

In 2011, the Canucks were taking on the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference semifinal, which the Canucks wound up winning 4-2. The Predators did everything in their power to prevent that from happening, however, which included making it difficult for Bieksa and his teammates to get to their dressing room at Bridgestone Arena.

The game within the game. 😂@kbieksa3‘s breakdown of Bridgestone Arena is A+. pic.twitter.com/LnpRuSDIck — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2024



Bieksa, who played 597 games with the Canucks from 2005 to 2015, explained that the situation resulted in him displaying equal pettiness. He blocked off the Predators’ usual walkway to their dressing room, forcing them to also take a longer route. The video above even shows the old clip of him putting up the tape from wall to wall with a sign reading “Canucks only.”

These stories give a great background for fans as to what often takes place behind the scenes between teams, particularly in the playoffs. With the Canucks and Predators currently going head-to-head in the first round, you have to wonder if similar things are going on this time around.

The Canucks were able to take a 2-1 series lead over the Predators thanks to a 2-1 victory last night. It wasn’t pretty, as they were only able to get 12 shots through to goaltender Juuse Saros, but all fans care about is that they were able to get back into the driver’s seat.

This series is far from over, but the Canucks will have a chance to put a stranglehold on it tomorrow. Puck drop in what should be a thrilling Game 4 is set for 2 pm PT.