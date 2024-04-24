8 new team names Utah's NHL franchise appears to be considering

With the NHL officially moving the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City next season, there are plenty of affairs to get in order. One of them is finding a new team name.

Despite recent reports indicating that Utah’s new NHL franchise may play out its inaugural season without an official team name, the ownership group recently filed trademark applications for eight separate team names on behalf of the newly incorporated Uyte, LLC.

According to a Wednesday report from Utah Jazz beat writer Ryan Miller, the eight names submitted by the group are as follows:

Utah Venom

Utah Fury

Utah Blizzard

Utah Outlaws

Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)

Utah Mammoth

Utah Ice

Utah Yetis

If chosen, Utah HC would likely be a temporary placeholder until a permanent name is decided on ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, team owner Ryan Smith, who also owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz, said he intends to let fans have a say in voting on the Salt Lake City club’s name.

“We’re doing a bracket,” the Jazz owner explained. “And I think we’re going to take us down from like eight all the way down, and the fans are gonna vote for this.”

Earlier this month, Smith also dropped a public survey link on social media, encouraging hockey fans to submit their suggestions.

Dressed in black NHL hoodies, Coyotes players flew to Salt Lake City on Wednesday and were greeted by local fans at the airport.

As per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, colours for the team are expected to drop as early as this week.

With or without a name, though, the NHL’s newest team will be ready to play out the 2024-25 first season at the Delta Center come October.