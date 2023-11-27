Port Moody condo owner called out for saying new playground will devalue their home

Thousands of comments are rolling in on a Facebook post after a condo owner in Port Moody claimed a playground would devalue their home.

In a post shared on the “I Love Port Moody” Facebook page, a woman wrote that she bought a condo along Electronic Avenue, where a kids playground didn’t exist, “to avoid the noise and future devaluation.”

However, since learning a playground was being built opposite their apartment, they said, “This is bull.”

“I am wondering if the developer knew this ahead of time or the city made these plans post developer construction. Either way I did not invest in a condo to be living infront of a playground (I do not hate kids) but I would have 100% not bought it if I knew this was the plan.”

Since they shared the post online late last week, their post has garnered over 1,000 comments — most of which are from folks who completely disagree with the condo owner.

Many have pointed out that the street the condo owner purchased a home in is one of the busiest streets in the city. “And you are worried about a playground?” one person asked.

“What is an annoyance to some is of great benefit to others,” another said.

Others insisted the playground would not devalue the condo owner’s property but increase its value.

However, if the owner is already frustrated about the playground, some folks suggested they will not like learning that a soccer field and softball diamonds are also being built nearby.

One Facebook user advised folks buying property to visit city hall to ask if there are any changes in the area planned.

According to the Port Moody site, work to transform the Inlet Park at 3024 Murray Street started last year. The project is called the Inlet Park Redevelopment Project and will bring a versatile recreation facility and community space to the community.

Improvements include the following:

three smaller “Super 8” soccer pitches with wide end zones and sidelines suitable for younger players

FIFA-regulation field for adult soccer games

two baseball and softball diamonds

batting cages

children’s playground

additional parking spaces

Field construction is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

While others provided suggestions and tried to level with the condo owner, many comments poked fun at the person.