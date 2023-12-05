Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam hiring for a bunch of well-paying jobs

Port Coquitlam and the City of Coquitlam are hiring for several well-paying jobs.

Positions range in required experience for skilled applicants, but casual roles are also available for all.

Coquitlam calls itself one of BC’s top employers, while Port Coquitlam lists itself as a living wage employer under the Living Wage Policy.

The City of Coquitlam’s job offerings include this well-paying recreational aquafit instructor gig. Starting pay for this role is $35 per hour, and applicants must hold BCRPA fitness certification or equivalent and CPR certification. Applicants are required to complete a police information check.

Coquitlam also seeks someone in a customer-facing position as a utility control room operator. This graveyard shift offers up to $31.56 per hour, based on experience, skills and knowledge. The ideal candidate would understand engineering operations and policies while comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

The City of Coquitlam is also looking to expand its administrative and clerical pool of auxiliary employees who could get paid up to $29.13 per hour plus 12% instead of benefits. This could be a great way to get your foot in the door of the world of civic employment.

Port Coquitlam also wants to fill casual roles, like the facility services worker position. The closing date to get your application in is December 31, but the work pays $32.43 per hour plus 12% instead of benefits.

If you’ve got a background in horticulture, Port Coquitlam is hiring a horticulture technician in a full-time role that pays $38.40 per hour.