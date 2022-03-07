PoCo's open call to restaurants points out Vancouver's patio pinch

After living under a near-constant cloud of rain for eight months of the year, Vancouverites yearn for a sun-dappled patio come spring and summer.

Now, according to a new patio policy from the City of Vancouver, it’s going to cost a lot more for bars and restaurants to have an outdoor dining set up.

When he was tapped on social media to help out, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West responded with an open call to restaurants looking for a place to set up shop.

Open call to restaurants looking for a place to call home. PoCo is a growing city, with a walkable downtown undergoing big revitalization. We made patio program, which consisted of one form & no fees, permanent last September. Come be part of the best city in Metro Van.DMs open. https://t.co/wZEM2uPo6G — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) March 4, 2022

“I engage and respond with social media frequently to get the word out about my city,” West told Daily Hive.

“Promoting PoCo as a great place to live and open a business is part of my responsibility, and I responded to let restaurants know we want them to come here.”

West told Daily Hive that Port Coquitlam was the first to roll out a temporary patio program and the first to make it permanent in September 2021.

“Our approach is simple and straightforward; it included one form, no fees, a one-stop point person at the city to help businesses wanting to take advantage of it,” he said.

Port Coquitlam’s patio policies are in stark contrast to Vancouver’s new guidelines that came out on February 25, 2022, which now require businesses to pay fees for patios.

Also, businesses will require “scaled architectural drawings,” which could cost between $3,000 and $4,000 to obtain for a small, six square metres sized patio.

The same patio will cost business owners a lot less in PoCo than in Vancouver. “Port Coquitlam is a growing city and a go-to place for young families to live,” says West.