Port Coquitlam reaches agreement to service future First Nation development

One of the land use concepts for the future development of Coquitlam IR#2 (setɬamékmən). (Kwikwetlem First Nation)

A significant agreement has been reached between the City of Port Coquitlam and the Kwikwetlem First Nation for servicing needs on one of their future major developments on reserve.

The municipal government will provide water, sewage, fire, emergency response, stormwater management, and flood protection for the first phase of the First Nation’s development, which is about 30 acres of the total 202-acre reserve.

The reserve, known as Coquitlam IR#2 or setɬamékmən, is located on the western end of Port Coquitlam — just east of the Riverview Hospital lands and Lougheed Highway. The site is accessible from Pitt River Road.

“We’re very pleased to have reached this positive first step in this historic servicing agreement – the first of its type for our two governments,” said Brad West, mayor of Port Coquitlam, in a statement.

“We’ll be continuing to work closely with the Kwikwetlem as they finalize their site plans, and we look forward to the benefits this development will bring to both of our communities. The servicing agreement represents just the beginning of our work together to build a better future for the Kwikwetlem and the people of Port Coquitlam.”

Early ideas for the multi-phased development include housing, a cultural centre, and mixed commercial development.

Currently, about 10 acres of Coquitlam IR#2 are under a short-term lease to Trans Mountain Canada for the pipeline construction staging needs, including 300 vehicle parking stalls and buses for workers, and storage space for equipment and materials. The three-year lease that began in 2020 provides the First Nation with $4 million in revenue.

Both entities will establish a detailed scope of services and costs after the First Nation completes the land use plan for the first phase of development, which is expected by the end of 2022. The agreement will take effect after the first building permits are issued by the First Nation.

“Our long-term goal over the next several years is to develop this land into a vibrant community that honours our ancestors, Elders and future generations; recognizes our rich culture and long history within our territory; protects the lands and environment, supports our people and our community and creates opportunities for future growth and prosperity for both our governments,” said Kwikwetlem First Nation chief Ed Hall in a statement.

Coquitlam IR#2 is the largest of the First Nation’s two reserves, with their other reserve — Coquitlam IR#1 or slakəyánc — spanning 6.5 acres within the City of Coquitlam.

Servicing agreements between municipal governments and First Nations for reserves are major undertakings completed through negotiations.

Last year, the Semiahmoo First Nation finally received clean drinking water and sewer connections for their reserve at Semiahmoo Bay in South Surrey. The First Nation reached a servicing agreement with the City of Surrey in 2018 to provide the utility connections, and received funding from the federal government on the construction of two km of piping.

The Semiahmoo First Nation were under one of the longest continuous boil water advisories in Canadian history; the band experienced water quality issues on its reserve starting in 1995, and a boil water advisory was in effect beginning in 2005.

A servicing agreement will also be necessary between the City of Vancouver and the Squamish First Nation for their massive Senakw development on their reserve at the south end of the Burrard Street Bridge. A dozen towers up to 59 storeys will contain about 6,000 homes, mostly rentals, for as many as 9,000 people, plus other commercial uses and amenities. Construction on Senakw’s first phase — the parcel on the west side of the bridge — is anticipated to begin next year.