All sailings on Hullo Ferries also cancelled on Tuesday due to wind

The very rough start for Hullo Ferries has been extended into its previously scheduled second day of business on Tuesday, August 15.

The private ferry company announced Monday evening all eight sailings — four roundtrips — on Tuesday have also been cancelled due to Environment Canada’s continued strong wind warning over open water in the Strait of Georgia.

The federal government’s marine forecast’s wind warning calls for continued high winds of 20 knots to 30 knots (37 km/hr to 56 km/hr) on Monday night and Tuesday in the area between Nanaimo and Metro Vancouver.

This follows the cancellation of all eight sailings — four roundtrips — on Monday, on what was supposed to be its much-anticipated inaugural day of business. Hullo Ferries’ operations were also impacted by a city power outage early Monday morning, which impacted the operations of its berth and terminal.

Hullo Ferries stated this evening it now anticipates to make its inaugural sailings on Wednesday, August 16, with an adjusted temporary schedule of reduced frequencies. Environment Canada’s marine forecast for Wednesday currently calls for lighter winds of 15 knots to 25 knots (28 km/hr to 46 km/hr).

This adjusted temporary schedule starting Wednesday will provide a total of four sailings — two roundtrips. The sailings will depart downtown Nanaimo daily at 10 am and 4:30 pm, and depart downtown Vancouver daily at 12 pm and 6:30 pm; the sailings of 6 am and 8:30 pm from downtown Nanaimo and 8 am and 10:30 pm from downtown Vancouver have been temporarily removed.

This reduced schedule of four sailings or two roundtrips will remain in place until August 30. This is described as “a deliberate and measured approach to ensuring long term safety and reliability of the service.”

Impacted customers who have made bookings on the previously scheduled first and last sailings will be contacted by customer service for rescheduling and travel support.

Customers who booked for a sailing on Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15 will receive an automatic refund.

“Every new operation has a bedding-in period to effectively set its systems and procedures for long term stability. Today’s conditions gave us better insight into several processes that we could better operationalize, and we are taking the time to do just that with the safety and well-being of our passengers at top of mind,” said Rupesh Amin, the co-founder of Hullo Ferries, in a statement.

Alastair Caddic, the CEO of Hullo Ferries, added: “Our long-term vision is not only to be a transportation provider but a pillar of reliability and trust in the community. With this commitment in mind, we eagerly await the moment when we can welcome you aboard, assuring a journey that melds safety with unparalleled service. Our team has been overwhelmed with the support and patience from our guests and

we aim to deliver on that trust soon.”

Hullo Ferries’ two vessels are brand-new, purpose-built, high-speed catamarans that each fit 354 seated passengers over two levels.

The vessels have a maximum design sailing speed of 40 knots (74 km/hr). When travelling in the Strait of Georgia’s open waters, the vessels are expected to reach an “efficient” sailing speed of about 38 knots (70 km/hr) to meet their travel time. Each sailing is expected to have an end-to-end travel time of about 70 minutes.

The terminal and home base for the vessels are located at the Port of Nanaimo facility at 100 Port Drive just south of downtown Nanaimo — about a four-minute drive or 14-minute walk from Port Place Shopping Centre.

For its downtown Vancouver facilities, the vessels dock at Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre — located immediately north of Jack Poole Plaza and Cactus Club Cafe at the Vancouver Convention Centre’s West Building. Hullo Ferries has opened a ticket and customer service office located on the east side of the West Building, near Chop Steakhouse & Bar and Subway.

This service, including its fare structure, is intended to meet the diverse needs of regular commuters and tourists.

Earlier this summer, Hullo Ferries indicated it intends to expand its daily schedule to 14 sailings or seven roundtrips in the near future.