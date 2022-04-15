Various poppy seeds across Canada being recalled for salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced Thursday that they are recalling certain poppy seeds from stores due to a possible salmonella contamination.

According to a press release, brands like Grainworks and Moulin Abénakis have both issued “Class 2” recalls on poppy seeds. As a result contaminated products under the following companies may have already reached shelves:

Oak Manor Organic

Sunnyside Natural Market

Distribution Horizon Nature

Grainworks Inc.

According to the CFIA “food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.” Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have the highest risk of contracting serious infections upon ingestion.

If you think you became sick after ingesting one of the following products, experts suggest seeing a doctor. As of now there have not been any reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.