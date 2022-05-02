Popular Doritos chip flavours ranked from worst to best

We love Doritos.

There are so many types of chips now, from artisanal to kettle-cooked and even air-fried options, that it can feel overwhelming walking down the aisle.

Even no-name brand chips are delicious.

What we can always depend on is Doritos.

These chips are always dependable, constantly innovating, and everyone seems to have a go-to flavour.

But which flavour is the best?

This may stir up some controversy, but this is our definitive ranking of the most popular Doritos flavours, ranked from worst to best.

14. Doritos Blue Grilled Steak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos Canada (@doritosca)

This movie was a terrible idea, and so was this marketing scheme of a chip.

13. Doritos Roulette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos Canada (@doritosca)

One hot chip in every six regular chips sounds like a fun idea until you realize it’s just kind of a lame gimmick with average chips. One bag was enough for us.

12. Twisted Lime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos ® (@doritos)

The perfect blend of sour and spicy never really sounded that good to begin with. If you like the tangy and painful feeling that salt and vinegar chips give you, these might be worth trying.

11. Doritos Sonic Sour Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos Canada (@doritosca)

These tortilla chips are low-key kind of good; it’s just that if you’re going for a creamy Doritos chip, then always get the cool ranch. These are great for nachos, but that’s about it. Also, what’s with the name? What makes them “sonic” exactly?

10. Doritos Ketchup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos Canada (@doritosca)

We loved that Doritos tried. Canada loves its ketchup chips, but for some reason, it’s the original kinds that Lays or Old Dutch make that we will always reach for in the snack aisle.

9. Doritos Dinamita

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos ® (@doritos)

Doritos is an innovator, like making taco shells, but these rolled-up chips feel like a ripoff of the Taqi chips, which are better. Maybe if there were better flavours than Chile Lemon, this rollout could have worked.

8. Salsa Verde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos ® (@doritos)

These are pretty good and pretty underrated. They’re usually not the go-to, they’re great for a taco in a bag, and no other chip brand makes a salsa verde flavour.

7. Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos Canada (@doritosca)

Here is where the minds of innovation at Doritos truly stand out. We don’t know yet if these crunchy three-dimensional pyramid-like chip structures will change the face of chips as we know it, but… they might? Plus, spicy ranch and chili cheese nacho are two pretty cool flavours to start with.

6. Nacho Cheese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos ® (@doritos)

The original, standard, baseline chip always seems like the most popular flavour even though we never really see anyone eating them. They’re pretty good. We’re glad they exist. And that’s about all we can really say about these.

5. Doritos Tortilla Chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos ® (@doritos)

Getting into the tortilla chip game with other flavours like organic white cheddar and tapatia seemed risky, but it worked well. With so much love for using Doritos in cooking — taco-in-a-bag, nachos, fried chicken — these are perfect.

4. Jalapeno and Cheddar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos Canada (@doritosca)

We haven’t seen these in a while, and they aren’t listed as one of the products on the website, but wow, do we miss these. They are very spicy, but essentially a jalapeno popper flavoured chip made perfect sense, and we hope the chip brand brings these bags back. This time around, we will know to stockpile as much as possible.

3. Flamin’ Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos Canada (@doritosca)

The flamin’ hot line has been a massive success, likely because Doritos uses its best flavours to “enhance” with heat. Cool Ranch, Nacho, and Limon are great on their own, and it’s nice to have the option to have them even hotter.

2. Sweet Chili Heat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos ® (@doritos)

These are the best-tasting Doritos on this list, but we couldn’t quite bring ourselves to make it number one. They’re just too spicy. That’s also why we love them because they are so wonderfully sweet and incredibly hot, which is a cool thing for a mass-marketed chip.

1. Cool Ranch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos ® (@doritos)

Like the other side of the pillow, the love for Cool ranch cannot be understated. Everybody loves ranch, and these are the go-to chip to get the flavour. Why wouldn’t other chips do the same? Because the Doritos version seems to have such a monopoly on ranch dressing, they’re probably afraid even to try.

These are also the only chip in the lineup where if you mixed them all with any other Doritos flavour, the combo totally works.

That’s why we had to give Cool ranch it’s due and name it the best flavour of Doritos.