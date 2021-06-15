A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Vancouver
Jun 15 2021, 9:27 am
A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Vancouver, so get ready to double fist clubs and cocktail guys.
Brought to us by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini-golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.
- See also:
You can make your reservation anytime between August 28 to September 6, 2021, for the event in Vancouver.
Happy putting!
Grey Goose Mini Golf
When: August 28 – September 6, 2021
Where: Waterfront Station – East Lot 531 – 555 W Cordova Street, Vancouver
Price: Tickets