A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Vancouver, so get ready to double fist clubs and cocktail guys.

Brought to us by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini-golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.

You can make your reservation anytime between August 28 to September 6, 2021, for the event in Vancouver.

Happy putting!

Grey Goose Mini Golf

When: August 28 – September 6, 2021

Where: Waterfront Station – East Lot 531 – 555 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Price: Tickets