Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Vancouver Art Gallery today

One of downtown Vancouver’s landmarks will be offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout the day.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Vancouver Art Gallery (VAG).

Similar to other pop-ups, the initiative is meant to make first and second doses more accessible for people throughout the summer, and to provide immunization without people necessarily having to travel to a vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be located at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square in front of the VAG and will operate from 10 am to 7 pm.

Get vaxxed Vancouver! 👩‍🎨 On Monday, we’re bringing a pop-up vaccine clinic to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery. 💉 Dose 1: All people aged 12+⁠⁠⁠

💉 Dose 2: People vaccinated at least 7+ weeks (49 days) ago⁠⁠⁠

First doses will be available for anyone over the age of 12, and second doses will be available for individuals who received their first vaccination at least 49 days ago.