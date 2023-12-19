One person arrested after huge North Vancouver police response

A huge police response over an assault inside a home in North Vancouver Tuesday morning ended with one person arrested.

North Vancouver RCMP asked the public to stay away from the scene of an unfolding incident Tuesday, urging passersby not to share photos of police operations on social media.

A Reddit user said that around 8:30 am, they saw multiple police vehicles on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge heading toward the incident.

“I was on my way over the Second Narrows, and a large volume of special police vehicles were heading quickly northbound, including what looked like a SWAT truck,” the user said.

Officers received a report of an assault around 5 am inside a home in the 1000 block of Lytton Street, and tactical officers and crisis negotiators were sent to the scene.

The home occupants were safely removed, and police searched for the suspect. The single suspect was arrested around 9 am, Const. Sahak Mansoor said in a news release.

“We are not seeking any additional suspects and want to reassure residents that there is no risk to the public,” he said.

Though the incident is now over, police will remain in the area just off Mount Seymour Parkway for several hours. Sahak advised drivers to proceed with caution.