One person is in custody after allegedly firing shots at police officers in the Fraser Valley during an hours-long standoff.

The Upper Fraser Valley detachment of the RCMP shared a release Tuesday morning detailing the incident. According to police, one man is in custody following a “high-risk police incident,” which occurred on the 46000 block of Knight Road in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to a residence at around 2:15 pm on Monday in response to a “distraught man who was reported to have access to multiple firearms.”

Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team joined Chilliwack RCMP to attend the scene. Police say the man was “contained within a residence.”

Later, at around 7:45 pm, police said that gunshots were allegedly fired toward police. At that point, residents in 16 homes in the area of Knight Road near Melville, Queens, and Downes were told to “shelter in place and stay away from external walls.” They also asked the public to refrain from posting photos of police on social media.

Chilliwack RCMP are on scene at a high risk police incident involving shots fired. Residents in the area of Knight Rd near Melville, Queens and Downes are asked to shelter in place and stay away from external walls. Do not post photos of police on social media. More to follow — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) May 23, 2023

Police say they engaged in efforts and negotiations to reach a peaceful resolution for the next few hours. Then, at around 12:30 am on Tuesday, the 29-year-old man was taken into police custody.

During the incident, the “structure involved sustained significant fire damage,” said police. A photo submitted to Daily Hive in the aftermath of the incident shows the charred remains of a structure on the scene.

Now, police will continue to investigate the incident and thank the residents of the area for their patients and cooperation.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of police work. Discipline, teamwork, and a high degree of expertise and training by members of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and our front-line members allowed this incident to be resolved safely without significant injury,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in a release.

Update: The police incident on Knight Rd in Chilliwack has now concluded. Residents in the area can once again leave their homes. The Chilliwack RCMP thank all residents in the area for their patience and cooperation. Further updates to follow. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) May 23, 2023

“This incident was a very dynamic, high-risk situation for all those involved,” she said. “Victim Services is available to anyone in need of support and we will be working with residents in the area over the next few days to ensure that they are aware of the services available.”