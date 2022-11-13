IIO investigating fatal police-involved shooting in North Vancouver

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating after a woman shot during a confrontation with police died.

On Saturday around 7:30 pm, North Vancouver RCMP responded to a report of a woman who allegedly tried to attack someone with a weapon.

“North Vancouver additionally received another call from a different complainant, stating that a woman, was trying to break into their home,” a release from IIO BC reads.

Based on information from the two complainants, the IIO says this led police to believe the same female suspect was committing those acts.

After police found the suspect, there was an attempt to take her into custody, but it failed.

“A confrontation ensued which led to an officer to discharge their service issued firearm,” the IIO says.

The woman was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

IIO BC was notified and is investigating the officer’s actions.