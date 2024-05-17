Shots heard, roads closed in Surrey during heavily armed police raid

Heavily armed tactical officers and members of the Surrey RCMP executed a search warrant Friday afternoon, leading to some alarm from nearby residents.

The sound of gunfire was heard in the area of 144th Street and 92nd Avenue around 1 pm, with Daily Hive readers reporting police were on scene blocking nearby roads and diverting traffic.

Surrey RCMP tells Daily Hive their officers are in the area along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team to execute a search warrant.

Cpl. James Mason said there was no risk to the public.

More to come…