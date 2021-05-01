Canucks place Virtanen on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

Jake Virtanen has been placed on leave by the Vancouver Canucks following sexual misconduct allegations made about him.

The Canucks have issued a statement stating the team “does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind” and that the team is treating the claims very seriously. The team said it has engaged “external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation.

“We have become aware of the concerning allegations made about Jake Virtanen,” the Canucks said in a media release. “Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us. We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information.”

Virtanen was not present at practice this morning in Toronto. The Canucks delayed their media availability originally scheduled for this morning. Head coach Travis Green is now scheduled to speak at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.