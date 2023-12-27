Bystanders stabbed holding down suspect in Vancouver Facebook Marketplace robbery

The Vancouver Police Department is thanking the Good Samaritans who suffered stab wounds while chasing down and subduing a suspect in a Facebook Marketplace robbery.

The incident began as a scheduled meetup in Olympic Village around 7:40 pm. The seller, 36, thought the buyer was legitimate, but police say the exchange turned violent when the suspect unleashed pepper spray and tried to flee without paying.

Several witnesses saw what happened and chased down the suspect, subduing him until police arrived.

“These bystanders acted bravely and decisively to help a fellow citizen in need, and we commend their courage,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. “While we never want people to put themselves in harm’s way, we appreciate the quick thinking of these Good Samaritans, who worked together to subdue the suspect while our officers were rushing to respond.”

Two of the Good Samaritans were conducting deliveries for food apps when they prevented the fleeing suspect from getting into a taxi, with help from a third person who was in the area running errands.

One food delivery worker was stabbed in the hand, and the second was hit in the shoulder while holding the suspect down. Both men were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested and remains in custody until his court appearance.

“With everyone’s help and cooperation, we were able to quickly make this arrest and recover important evidence, which we expect will result in multiple charges being laid,” Addison said.