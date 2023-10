Just about everybody looks at the Vancouver Canucks and thinks them improved. But how improved?

Here are my Canucks predictions for the 2023-24 season.

Canucks point total: 90

They missed the playoffs by 12 points last year, finishing behind two other non-qualifiers.

Healthy/better goaltending and penalty-killing will go a long way towards the improvement. But will they score as much (either at even-strength or on the power play)? And will they stay healthy?

We saw how crippling a Thatcher Demko injury was last year. A similar injury to Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes would be devastating. They were all blessed with good health last year, missing a combined eight games.

Wouldnā€™t surprise me if someone in their Core 4 misses significant time this year. And they donā€™t have the depth to withstand that.

Predicted finish: 6th in Pacific (miss playoffs)

Edmonton and Vegas are locks to make the postseason, and LA isnā€™t too far behind.

Iā€™m not sure how much staying power Seattle has because of its high team shooting percentage last year (11.6%, second in NHL). Also not sold on its goaltending. But the Kraken was 17 points better than Vancouver last year.

Calgary lost 30 one-goal games last season. Like Seattleā€™s shooting percentage, canā€™t see that happening again.

Think the Flames will benefit from not having Darryl Sutter behind the bench and a happier environment. They also have some important players playing for new contracts.

And if 33-year-old ex-Canuck Jacob Markstron struggles in goal, they have depth behind him.

You might also like: Garland stickhandles trade-request questions on eve of Canucks opener

Canucks leading scorer: Elias Pettersson

Was tempted to go Miller or Hughes but weā€™ll save the bold predictions for later.

Pettersson records his second straight 100-point season and again finishes in the NHL top 10.

Give him 101 this season. Perhaps fewer even-strength goals and shorthanded points, but more power-play goals than last year.

Team MVP: Thatcher Demko

The most important player at the important position and the Canucks arenā€™t yet improved enough in personnel to make life easy on him.

Easier, perhaps, but not easy. Thatā€™ll lead to heroics and team MVP.

Bold prediction: Hughes leads NHL defencemen in scoring

He finished tied for second last year, and likely needs a Cale Makar injury to make this prediction come true.

Erik Karlsson is bound to come down (way down) from his 101 points last year because heā€™s on a better team and wonā€™t have the freedom to explore offence at all times like last season in San Jose.

Hughes looked aggressive in preseason, particularly looking for his own shot. So I see an uptick in goals, not to mention more freedom with a better defensive partner ā€” whomever that might be.