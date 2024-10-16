Playoff scenarios for Whitecaps FC on MLS Decision Day

There’s lots on the line for Vancouver Whitecaps FC ahead of MLS Decision Day on Saturday.

Sitting eighth in the Western Conference, Whitecaps FC have already clinched a playoff spot, but depending on this weekend’s results, they’ll finish as high as seventh or as low as ninth.

There are consequences for each spot.

If they finish seventh, Vancouver will avoid the single-game elimination play-in match between the eighth and ninth place teams. If they finish eighth, they’ll host the play-in match.

All 14 Western Conference teams kick off Saturday at 3 pm PT. Whitecaps FC is on the road against Real Salt Lake. Minnesota United FC is two points ahead of Vancouver and host St. Louis City SC. The Portland Timbers, who trail Vancouver by just one point, play on the road against Seattle Sounders FC.

These are the playoff scenarios:

Vancouver win + Minnesota loss: Whitecaps finish 7th

Vancouver win + Minnesota win: Whitecaps finish 8th

Vancouver draw + Portland draw: Whitecaps finish 8th

Vancouver loss + Portland win: Whitecaps finish 9th