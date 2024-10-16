FIFA president makes surprise visit to Vancouver

The FIFA World Cup is coming to town, and Vancouver had an important visitor this week.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino popped into BC Place on Tuesday, checking out a women’s professional match involving Christine Sinclair in the process.

#BAONPDX’s Christine Sinclair departs the match in the 87th minute to a standing ovation from the Vancouver crowd. #WChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/U0Ph2FUfcS — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) October 16, 2024

He was spotted by Daily Hive soccer reporter Har Johal, among others.

So why was he here?

“FIFA President Gianni Infantino conducted a brief and private tour of BC Place, one of the venues for FWC26, during his time in the Pacific Northwest. He was in Seattle earlier in the day,” a FIFA World Cup 26 Vancouver Host Committee spokesperson told Daily Hive.

It was a short visit following the announcement that Seattle would host matches for the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States next year.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than two years away and will include seven matches at BC Place. It will be the largest World Cup ever, with 48 countries competing in three host countries: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Matches will be played in 16 host cities, including Vancouver and Toronto.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle will host matches in the United States. Mexico’s host cities include Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey.