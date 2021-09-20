A two-day, plant-based-everything expo is returning to Vancouver

BC is home to some of the most delicious plant-based fare on the market, with a plethora of small businesses in the food and service sectors taking plant-based eating to new heights.

It makes sense, then, that Canada’s largest plant-based event is returning to the province this fall. Taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, Planted Expo is giving locals more time to shop, eat, and hear from inspirational speakers from around the world.

Presented by Boosh Food, the event is bringing over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle brands together (some old favourites and plenty of newbies) in one place — for two full days of unforgettable action — with a holiday twist.

Planted Expo isn’t exclusively for vegans; it’s an inclusive event for everyone passionate about health and wellness, the planet, ethical treatment of animals, and the innovative economy that stems from plant-based businesses.

With climate change, food ethics, and sustainability top of mind for many, the event allows attendees to broaden their knowledge of plant-based eating and discover the local businesses and services dedicated to helping others live more sustainably through the food we eat and products we use.

By attending Planted Expo, you can help celebrate our collective awakening to the benefits of adopting a plant-based lifestyle where possible and further embracing plant-based living at a time when health concerns are more prevalent than ever.

What about the lineup of insightful and inspiring speakers for this year’s Planted Expo? To date, it includes vegan ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; fitness expert Bad Ass Vegan, John Lewis; plant-based naturopathic doctor Dr. Matthew Nagra; former Olympian Dotsie Bausch; plant-based nutrition, wellness, and regeneration expert Nicolette Richer; medical student and nutrition coach Muzammil Ahmad; and plant-based podcaster Chuck Carroll.

There’s no shortage of exceptional vendors and businesses set to pop up at Planted Expo, sponsored by Boosh Food, Herbaland, Trendi, Plant Veda, Big Mountain Foods, Blue Heron Creamery, The Very Good Butchers, PURICA, Humble Seedz, OmniPork, BUCK, and Happy Veggie World.

Attendees can expect to see some familiar and up-and-coming vendors, including Jamjar Canteen, Coastie Craft Burgers, Ergogenics Nutrition, Healthy Hippo, GoodLife Fitness, Nabati Foods, Jusu Bar, Teapigs, TMRW Foods, Wise Bites, and Jaan Foods, among many others.

Tickets for the event, which cost $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, can be purchased via Showpass now. Those who want to make sure they’ve experienced all the expo has to offer can add their second-day ticket for just $5. Meanwhile, admission is free for kids.

For the health and safety of attendees, staff, and exhibitors, Planted Expo will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all aged 12 and up, in accordance with the new government mandate.

To learn more about Planted Expo and its commitment to safety before you attend, visit plantedlife.com/vancouver. To get 20% off on your tickets, use the code DAILYHIVE.

When: November 20 to 21

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids – Available via Showpass