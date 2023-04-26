A Vancouver business is tapping into the nostalgia of coupon books but giving it a modern, plant-based spin.

Plant Curious has just launched Vancouver’s Plant-Based Deals Book, a hefty tome of coupons and deals valid at more than 40 vegan-friendly restaurants around the city.

Founder Jordan Weisner tells Dished that while this book was created for those who enjoy plant-based eats, he hopes it will also appeal to “those that enjoy trying new restaurants, open to new foods and people that might be feeling a tighter budget this year.”

Plant Curious originally launched a deal book of this kind in Vancouver back in 2021 (as well as one in Toronto last year), but this time around, even more deals (and more restaurants) are featured.

The Plant-Based Deals Book includes coupons for more than 60 different restaurants, including Aleph Eatery, Meet, Wild Flour Pizza Co., and Kokomo, to name just a few.

As for what kind of deals you’ll find inside, we’re told that nearly 30 of the included coupons save diners 50%, while the majority of the deals offer 25% to 50% in savings.

Pre-sales on the book are live now, offering a chance to grab the book for only $24.95 – a discount from the original price of $29.95, as of May 1.

The deals in the book are all valid for 13 months, from May 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, so you’ll have plenty of time to use everything inside.

It’s a great excuse to dine out at your favourite plant-based spots, as well as discover a few new ones, especially when local restaurants need community support now more than ever.

You can find out more about Plant Curious, as well as purchase a book for yourself, on its website.