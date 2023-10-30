Pilot walks away after small plane crashes in Crescent Beach

A pilot has walked away from a small plane crash near Blackie Spit in Surrey’s Crescent Beach area.

More than a dozen emergency crews — from police to fire to paramedics — are on scene as smoke could be seen billowing from behind a wooden barrier near Blackie Spit Park.

In a release from Surrey RCMP, it said it responded to the incident around 2:30 pm Monday near Wickson Road and McBride Avenue.

Witnesses told Daily Hive the plane’s pilot is believed to be okay as they were seen being treated by paramedics after walking away from the crash.

RCMP later confirmed that according to the preliminary investigation, the pilot was the only one on board, and they sustained minor injuries.

The pilot has been transported to the hospital.

“There was no other damage or injuries reported as a result of this incident,” the Mounties statement reads.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Daily Hive has reached out to Surrey Fire and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for additional information.