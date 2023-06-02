Plane crash shuts down major commuter route in Surrey

A small plane crash in Surrey has injured one person and shut down traffic on a busy commuter road.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP on Friday, June 2, firefighters worked to extinguish a grass fire after a plane crashed.

Surrey Fire Services Deputy Chief John Lehmann told Daily Hive that crews responded to a plane crash and subsequent fire. “This is an example of just how dry it is out there, even here on the coast, where a small fire can quickly become a big fire, and everyone just needs to use caution,” said Lehmann.

The crew worked to make sure the pilot was treated for his injuries before transferring to the care of BC Ambulance.

“The fire that it started, through a combination of high winds and the fact that we’ve had a very dry May, started to spread across the field,” said Lehmann. Crews called for additional resources and water tender trucks to assist and they were able to get hose lines out along the flanks of the fire, stopping its progress after it grew to a size of 1 to 1.5 hectares.

Now, the fire is out and there is no danger to any structures. Lehmann expects RCMP to continue the investigation and connect with Transport Canada to determine the cause of the crash.

BC Emergency Health Services told Daily Hive they received a call at 1:18 pm about a medical incident. Two ambulances responded and paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in serious condition.

Now, road closures are in effect along 152 Street between 72 Avenue and 68 Avenue as traffic has been shut down in both directions. Police say they don’t know when the roads will reopen and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Road closures are in effect on 152nd Street between 72nd & 68th as officers assist Surrey fire crews in the area. Please use alternate routes for the time being. pic.twitter.com/sTP1uYlcvk — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) June 2, 2023

According to police, at around 1:30 pm, a Surrey RCMP learned that a plane had caught fire at an Ultra-Light aviation field in the 6900 block of 152 Street.

This is the second Friday in a row where a major commuter route has been affected by a crash in Surrey. Last week, Highway 17 was shut down during rush hour.

More to come…