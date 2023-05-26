News

Deadly crash shuts down major commuter route in Surrey

Sarah Anderson
May 26 2023, 8:53 pm
Deadly crash shuts down major commuter route in Surrey
Daily Christian Ouellet/Shutterstock

Police in Surrey have shut down a major intersection after a collision sadly claimed one life and sent two others to the hospital.

According to Surrey RCMP, on May 26 at 12:26 pm, police responded to a collision involving two motor vehicles in Whalley by Highway 17 and Old Yale Road.

“Despite the efforts of first responders, one person has succumbed to their injuries and two people have been transported to hospital,” said Surrey RCMP.

Now, the South Fraser Perimeter Road (Highway 17) and Old Yale Road will be closed in all directions until further notice.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collison Investigating Team (CCIT) and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (ICARS) are investigating the cause of this collision.

Police are appealing to the public for witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident and ask that folks reach Surrey RCMP if they were in the area at around the time of the collision.

More to come…

+ News
