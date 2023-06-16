Public safety advisory issued for bottled products sold by local Italian restaurants

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has issued a public safety advisory for some bottled products from Pizzeria Farina and Farina a Legna, two eateries from the Kitchen Table Group.

Both establishments, which are located at 915 Main Street in Vancouver and 119 2nd Street East in North Vancouver, respectively, sold bottled herb and chili-infused olive oils that have since been recalled.

Both olive oil products were not manufactured using a “validated method in line with food safety standards,” according to VCH.

Production and sales of both the Pizza Farina Chili Infused Olive Oil and Pizzeria Farina Oregano Infused Olive Oil have been halted.

“The manufacturing of bottled and canned food products must be in line with food safety standards to eliminate harmful bacteria that can cause illness, including foodborne botulism due to Clostridium botulinum toxin.”

As of June 16, 2023, VCH Public Health has not received any reports of illness associated with the consumption of either of these products.

VCH has asked anyone who has already purchased these products to discard them or return them to either restaurant.