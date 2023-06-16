There's a bear just chilling in a tree in an East Vancouver neighbourhood (VIDEOS)

East Vancouver residents, you might want to look up. That advice comes after a bear was spotted just relaxing in a tree in the city earlier today.

The black bear was captured on camera while it hung out near Turner Street between Victoria and Semlin. While it didn’t actually climb onto the nearby balcony, it looks like it could have since it was several metres up in the tree.

Apparently, the bear was also wandering around behind the grocery store Bosa Foods for a little while too.

There is a black bear outside Bosa’s on Victoria Drive in Vancouver. It’s wondering around backyard gardens out back of the store. #Vancouver #BlackBear #Animals #Bosa — ProgressiveCanadianBacon (@greenschoolbus) June 16, 2023

While it happened in a residential neighbourhood, it’s not completely unheard of to see black bears in this part of the city as it’s close to several forested spots.

However, no matter how many times it happens, the animals still attract quite a crowd.

That’s according to Eilis Whelan, who shared this video with Daily Hive and said not long after it was taken the crowd of onlookers appears to have gone. However, Whelan says the bear then climbed an even bigger tree a few blocks away.

A black bear wandered into this East Vancouver neighbourhood and was spotted in a tree by a neighbour today. pic.twitter.com/pVI7LtDMKy — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) June 16, 2023

And while many worry about the fate of the bear if it comes into contact with humans, there doesn’t appear to be an effort to remove the animal at this time.

Not too long ago, another bear (or maybe the same one) was spotted in East Vancouver near Boundary and Trinity Street near the Burnaby border.

That bear eventually went back into the woods, according to police.