30 injured in bus rollover crash in Northern BC

Approximately 30 people are hurt, some of them seriously, after a bus rolled over north of Prince George, BC on Friday.

The province’s Health Minister, Adrian Dix, tweeted that seven ground ambulances and an air ambulance were transporting patients from the scene.

Local hospitals have activated a code orange, a set of protocols reserved for a natural disaster or mass casualty event that sends many more patients than usual to a hospital.

The crash involved a charter bus travelling on Firth Lake Forest Service Road, Prince George RCMP said in a news release.

“Efforts to reach the location have been made increasingly difficult with the early morning rain and the current road conditions, in addition to the distance from Prince George to the incident location,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

University Hospital of Northern British Columbia has asked residents not to come to its emergency department unless they’re dealing with a life-threatening injury or ailment as it receives patients from the crash.

The province has set up a phone number for families to locate their loved ones involved in the crash. They can call (250)-565-2000 for more information.

This crash comes the day after 15 people were killed and 10 injured in a collision between a bus and a semi truck on a Manitoba highway. The majority of the passengers in that crash were seniors.