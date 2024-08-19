Pizza Pizza teams up with Tabasco for hot new menu items

Canadian pizza chain Pizza Pizza is teaming up with hot sauce company Tabasco to unveil some brand-new, heat-packed menu items that will leave you sweating.

Among the new menu items is the Spice Meter Pizza, a pizza that gets progressively hotter as you eat it. The pizza features a Tabasco Red Pepper Sauce in the center and a Tabasco Scorpion Sauce on the outer edge, which will satisfy any spice cravings.

Other menu items as part of the collaboration include:

TB&J (Tabasco, Bacon, and Jam) Pizza: A Tabasco sauce, bacon, and jam pizza with garlic spread, mozzarella cheese, crispy bacon, japaeño peppers, and Tabasco Red Pepper Jelly.

TB&J Chicken Sandwich: This sandwich is like the pizza, with Tabasco sauce, bacon, and jam alongside tangy pickles and a creamy garlic sauce alongside Tabasco Red Pepper Jelly.

Tossed and Sauced Sweet Heat with Tabasco Wings and Bites: Honey garlic wings tossed and sauced with Tabasco Scorpion Sauce

Shaker Fries with Tabasco Sauce Flavour: crispy fries tossed in Tabasco seasoning

Spicy Dough Bites with Tabasco Sriracha: Deep-fried dough bites drizzled with Tabasco Sriracha and lightly dusted with parmesan cheese.

These hot new menu items will be available at Pizza Pizza locations across Canada starting Monday, August 19. They’ll only be available for a limited time, so be sure to grab them before they’re gone.

Will you be trying this spicy collab? Let us know in the comments.