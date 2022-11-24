Metro Vancouver pup stuck in shelter for over a year gets a "pitty party"

A shelter in Metro Vancouver clearly has a good sense of humour. To help share a loveable pup’s story, it threw her a “pitty party” to mark one year at the shelter.

Connie has lived at the Delta Community Animal Shelter for a year now. On Thursday, November 24, she had a pity party “in hopes that she can pull at someone’s heartstrings and land herself a loving home she so desperately deserves,” the shelter wrote in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta Community Animal Shelter (@deltaanimalshelterbc)



This lovely chocolate-coloured mixed-breed dog is about a year and a half old, and her story is unbelievable.

“She was found floating on a log clinging for her life in the Fraser River until someone came to her rescue,” said the shelter in her profile. “Now that she has been given a second chance, she’s determined to live life to the fullest!”

Connie is high energy and still needs lots of training because she can jump and pull on the leash. Her ideal home would be one without young kids or other animals.

You can learn more about Connie and how you can apply to care for her on the Delta Community Animal Shelter website.

Connie’s pity party is happening just as another dog in Whistler, Lola, is also looking for a home after spending four years, most of her life, in a shelter feeling lonely.

Is there room in your home and heart for a dog in need?