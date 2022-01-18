“Why are you so pissy?“: Draisaitl gets into it with longtime Oilers reporter (VIDEO)

“Why are you so pissy, Leon?”

Those are the words of longtime Edmonton Oilers reporter and Hockey Hall of Fame journalist Jim Matheson, in what was a wildly entertaining exchange with Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers superstar gave Matheson a seven-word answer to a fair question about whether there was one main reason for the team’s struggles. Edmonton has lost six games in a row and hasn’t won a game in a month.

Matheson asked Draisaitl if he would like to expand on his dismissive answer, which was greeted with a more confrontational one.

“No. You can do that. You know everything,” Draisaitl said sarcastically.

Watch Leon Draisaitl get into it with HHOF reporter Jim Matheson 😬#Oilers pic.twitter.com/KsoN8KKqWR — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 18, 2022

While you can understand why everyone in the Oilers dressing room would be feeling frustrated right now, the media isn’t their enemy right now.

To his credit, Matheson didn’t back down from the “pissy” Oilers superstar. The exchange was over and done with in less than a minute, with Draisaitl leaving the podium after another sarcastic answer.

Edmonton is scheduled to play the league-leading Florida Panthers at home on Thursday in their next game.