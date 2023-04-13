Long way from home: Escaped pig trots along busy BC highway (VIDEO) 

Nope, it’s not a chicken crossing the road — it’s a pig!

A pair driving home from Mission last night spotted a little piggy trotting along the side of Lougheed Highway near 240th Street going westbound.

Out of “human instinct,” a woman driving by told the Dewdney Animal Hospital she hopped out of her vehicle and threw a leash on the pig.

Dr. Adrian Walton from Dewdney Animal Hospital told Daily Hive that one of the people who stopped to help the pig knew his wife and notified him of the runaway pig.

Walton said they sedated the pig just before BC SPCA Maple Ridge arrived.

He added, Ridge Meadows RCMP also helped keep traffic away from the pig.

“A true team effort,” Walton said.

In a video shared by the animal hospital, around seven people are seen carefully carrying the piggy (who is nearly 175 to 220 lbs) into a crate and then lifting it onto an SPCA truck.

The pig, whose name is Brenda and is just over a year old, was transported to the Dewdney Animal Hospital that night.

“She escaped from a local farm in Whonnock area of Maple Ridge,” Walton told Daily Hive. “She escaped after a bear tore down the fencing to get to her dinner.”

According to Google Maps, it is about a two-hour walk (10 km) between the Whonnock area and where Brenda was found.

Brenda was safely transported to the hospital, where she was later picked up by her owner in the morning and returned to her farm.