Conservative MP asks feds to scrap gas taxes, saying "drivers need relief"

As gas prices continue to soar across the country, Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre wants the feds to provide relief now.

Pierre Poilievre, who wants to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, has taken to social media, asking the federal government to scrap a number of taxes to help Canadians struggling with high prices at the pumps.

With gas prices rising above $2/litre in most parts of the country, drivers need relief now. 1. Axe the carbon tax

2. Suspend the fed gas tax

3. Suspend GST on fuel

This is not the first time Poilievre has called for an end to the carbon tax. He mentioned the idea months ago, calling for the elimination of the carbon tax to lower record-high gas prices.

BC was the first province in North America to implement a carbon tax in 2008, and the measure has proved generally popular since then.

Currently, gas prices in most of the country are hovering around $2.00 per litre. BC continues to see among the highest prices in Canada.