Pierre McGuire joining Sportsnet for NHL draft, free agency coverage

Pierre McGuire is returning to Canadian TV sets — at least for now.

Sportsnet announced on Tuesday morning that the longtime prospect analyst and broadcaster will be joining the network for draft and free agency coverage for a pair of broadcasts this summer.

On this coming Thursday, July 7, David Amber, Sam Cosentino, Jason Bukala and Pierre McGuire will be sitting on a Sportsnet panel during the first round of the NHL Draft. The group will also be joined by Elliotte Friedman, Jeff Marek, Caroline Cameron and Kyle Bukauskas throughout the segment.

McGuire’s work will continue next Wednesday, July 13, when the NHL’s free agency market opens.

On free agency day, McGuire will again be joined by Jason Bukala, host David Amber and analysts Anthony Stewart, Jennifer Botterill and Colby Armstrong.

Daily Hive has reached out to Sportsnet about McGuire’s appearances on future broadcasts.

It’s been a tumultuous last couple of years for McGuire, who left TSN in 2011 to join NBC Sports on a 10-year deal.

In July 2021, McGuire left his position with NBC to join the Ottawa Senators’ front office as senior vice president of player development. But less than a year into the job, McGuire was let go in May 2022 for undisclosed reasons.

Sportsnet’s NHL draft coverage is set to kick off on Thursday at 3:30 pm PT/ 6:30 pm ET.