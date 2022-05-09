Pierre McGuire fired in less than one year with Senators: report

A return to the NHL front office wasn’t exactly as advertised for Pierre McGuire.

According to a report from TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec and Steve Lloyd, the Ottawa Senators are moving on from Pierre McGuire after less than a full calendar year of him on the payroll.

Hearing Pierre McGuire has been fired by the Ottawa Senators. @TSNSteveLloyd has confirmed. #Sens — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) May 9, 2022

No further reason was given for his departure or what his next opportunity will be.

McGuire joined the Senators last offseason in July as senior vice president of player development, leaving a TV analyst role with NBC Sports. He also had previously worked for TSN and Sports Illustrated.

McGuire is known across the hockey world for both his eccentric personality and vast knowledge of prospect information.

McGuire told Sportsnet last summer that he’d been considering a front-office job for nearly a decade while covering the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Pierre McGuire explains on #TimandFriends how Canada’s Golden Goal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics inspired him to take a front office job again, and why it hadn’t happened sooner. pic.twitter.com/fdvHYZfze7 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) July 13, 2021

“Right around then, I started to think maybe I should go back [to working in the NHL],” McGuire said but accepted a 10-year offer with NBC Sports instead.

Before his hiring to the Senators last summer, McGuire had previously worked as an assistant coach and scout in the organization in 1995-96. McGuire had also worked as the head coach and assistant general manager of the Hartford Whalers, as well as an assistant coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990s.

“We are excited to add Pierre to our hockey management group,” late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement during the time of his hiring. “His experience will be instrumental as we continue to build an elite team. Pierre’s knowledge of the game and its players is highly regarded, and I am confident that he will positively assist our team as it progresses to the next level.”

Melnyk passed away in March after a lengthy struggle with liver disease.

Ottawa finished 7th in the NHL’s Atlantic Division this past season, finishing with 73 points.