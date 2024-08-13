SportsHockeyOilers

Pair of young Oilers sign deal with Blues but Edmonton has chance to match

Al Sciola
Aug 13 2024, 1:57 pm
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports | Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers were hit with a bit of a curveball on Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Blues stirred the pot by tendering offer sheets to Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway, forcing Edmonton’s management to come to a quick decision on the players’ respective futures.

Broberg, 23, has been offered a two-year contract worth $4.58 million per year, which would cost St. Louis a second-round draft pick if Edmonton declines to match.

Holloway, a 22-year-old forward and former first-round pick, received a two-year offer at $2.29 million per year, requiring a third-round pick as compensation.

Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, Edmonton has seven days to either match the offers or accept compensation for the two RFAs.

More to come…

