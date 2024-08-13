The Edmonton Oilers were hit with a bit of a curveball on Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Blues stirred the pot by tendering offer sheets to Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway, forcing Edmonton’s management to come to a quick decision on the players’ respective futures.

We have tendered offer sheets to Edmonton's Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. #stlblues DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/HgShyE72bU https://t.co/HgShyE72bU — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 13, 2024

Broberg, 23, has been offered a two-year contract worth $4.58 million per year, which would cost St. Louis a second-round draft pick if Edmonton declines to match.

Holloway, a 22-year-old forward and former first-round pick, received a two-year offer at $2.29 million per year, requiring a third-round pick as compensation.

Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, Edmonton has seven days to either match the offers or accept compensation for the two RFAs.

More to come…