It’s a treat having stunning Vancouver sunsets as the backdrop to your trip to the park, and if you bring friends and snacks — you really can’t go wrong.

So if you’re wanting to switch from patios to parks, take a look through the places listed below for some park inspo of your own.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Pack up a picnic and be sure to smell and see the beautiful flowers at Queen Elizabeth Park. With beautiful views and lots of space, it’ll be your own piece of park paradise.

Sunset Beach Park

Sunset Beach Park does not put its name to shame, and the stunning sunsets you’ll see here while chatting with a friend over a few bites or brews will be worth the wait.

Charleson Park

Charleson Park in False Creek has stunning views of the downtown Vancouver skyline as a background to its family-friendly park (and nearby off-leash dog park) — which will certainly put a smile on any face.

George Wainborn Park

George Wainborn Park in Yaletown brings together Vancouver’s beautiful nature and it’s urban architecture in close proximity, delivering space to lounge around, bring a picnic, juxtaposed against the hustle and bustle of the city.

Hinge Park

A quiet place to unwind and enjoy nature and the most iconic aspects of Vancouver’s skyline, including BC place, Hinge Park in Olympic Village is perfect for packing a picnic and staying awhile.

Dude Chilling Park

Sometimes, a dude just needs to chill. It’s in the name, and even if you go just to take a picture with the sign, Dude Chilling Park near Main Street is definitely the place to sit back, relax and unwind.

Harbour Green

Look out to the water, or stop for a bite after riding your bike, Harbour Green Park in Coal Harbour has great views and lots of shade for those sunny days.

Pacific Spirit Park

Bring a book, some food, and your friends to Pacific Spirit Park to watch the waves crash against the shore and look out to the distant mountains that will remind you why we call it beautiful BC.

Vanier Park

A park with vibes so good it’ll have you jumping for joy. Vanier Park is another underrated favourite, with lots of space to lay and get lost in the clouds, or to sit and chat with friends while watching the sun go down behind the artwork.

Stanley Park

The most iconic of Vancouver’s parks, Stanley Park has no shortage of stunning spots to bring your friends or enjoy in solitude — with hidden gems along the Seawall just waiting to be found and enjoyed.

So pack up your picnic and grab your besties, because if you’re currently in Vancouver, there’s no better time than now than to head out into the park.