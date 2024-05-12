SummerGreat OutdoorsCurated

Here are the 10 best picnic spots in Vancouver

Rumneek Johal
Rumneek Johal
|
May 12 2024, 7:00 pm
Here are the 10 best picnic spots in Vancouver

It’s a treat having stunning Vancouver sunsets as the backdrop to your trip to the park, and if you bring friends and snacks — you really can’t go wrong.

So if you’re wanting to switch from patios to parks, take a look through the places listed below for some park inspo of your own.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Queen Elizabeth Park Vancouver

Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Pack up a picnic and be sure to smell and see the beautiful flowers at Queen Elizabeth Park. With beautiful views and lots of space, it’ll be your own piece of park paradise.

Sunset Beach Park

beach

Sunset Beach Park (cdrin/Shutterstock)

Sunset Beach Park does not put its name to shame, and the stunning sunsets you’ll see here while chatting with a friend over a few bites or brews will be worth the wait.

Charleson Park

Charleson Park on a sunny day

Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

Charleson Park in False Creek has stunning views of the downtown Vancouver skyline as a background to its family-friendly park (and nearby off-leash dog park) — which will certainly put a smile on any face.

George Wainborn Park

george wainborn park

George Wainborn Park in Vancouver (Shutterstock).

George Wainborn Park in Yaletown brings together Vancouver’s beautiful nature and it’s urban architecture in close proximity, delivering space to lounge around, bring a picnic,  juxtaposed against the hustle and bustle of the city.

Hinge Park

Tomislav Simeunovic/Google Maps

A quiet place to unwind and enjoy nature and the most iconic aspects of Vancouver’s skyline, including BC place, Hinge Park in Olympic Village is perfect for packing a picnic and staying awhile.

Dude Chilling Park

The dude chilling sculpture (Reclining Figure) by Michael Dennis in Dude Chilling Park (Mount Pleasant Community Centre Association)

Sometimes, a dude just needs to chill. It’s in the name, and even if you go just to take a picture with the sign, Dude Chilling Park near Main Street is definitely the place to sit back, relax and unwind.

Harbour Green

Harbour Green Park Vancouver dock

The dock at Harbour Green Park in downtown Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan / Daily Hive)

Look out to the water, or stop for a bite after riding your bike, Harbour Green Park in Coal Harbour has great views and lots of shade for those sunny days.

Pacific Spirit Park

wreck beach ubc university of british columbia

Wreck Beach at Pacific Spirit Regional Park, overlooked by the University of British Columbia. (Shutterstock)

Bring a book, some food, and your friends to Pacific Spirit Park to watch the waves crash against the shore and look out to the distant mountains that will remind you why we call it beautiful BC.

Vanier Park

museum of vancouver vanier park kitsilano

Museum of Vancouver and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vanier Park. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

A park with vibes so good it’ll have you jumping for joy. Vanier Park is another underrated favourite, with lots of space to lay and get lost in the clouds, or to sit and chat with friends while watching the sun go down behind the artwork.

Stanley Park

Stanley Park BC

KissCat/Shutterstock

The most iconic of Vancouver’s parks, Stanley Park has no shortage of stunning spots to bring your friends or enjoy in solitude — with hidden gems along the Seawall just waiting to be found and enjoyed.

So pack up your picnic and grab your besties, because if you’re currently in Vancouver, there’s no better time than now than to head out into the park.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rumneek JohalRumneek Johal
+ Summer
+ Great Outdoors
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop