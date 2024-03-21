Overheight pickup truck hits entrance to Metrotown parkade

A pickup truck driver was seen hitting the entrance to the Metropolis at Metrotown parkade Thursday, sparking jokes online that Chohan Freight Forwarding employees aren’t the only ones trying to fit under too-tight barriers.

The pickup was carrying a camper covered by a tarp, which appeared dislodged and at an odd angle in photos from the scene shared by Redditor Honshu9.

The incident appeared to cause commotion as cars navigated around the pickup truck with the dislodged camper.

Daily Hive has reached out to Metrotown to ask if there were any damages or injuries due to the parkade mishap.

Commenters were quick to weigh in on what happened, with one person sarcastically suggesting the driver apply to the company that’s had its licence taken away after hitting six BC overpasses in two years.

“I get sketched out if I think my roof racks will rub the height restrictors. How did this driver have the confidence to try and take that huge oversized thing in?!” another said.

“Just ask the collection of people with cracked Thule containers,” said a third.

This isn’t the only over-height vehicle to hit a parkade entrance in Metro Vancouver this year. Back in January, an Amazon delivery vehicle’s roof crumped as it tried to drive into a T&T parking lot in Vancouver.

May this serve as a reminder to check your vehicle’s height before trying to enter any parkades.