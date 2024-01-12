NewsHumour & Weird

Too-tall Amazon truck crumples under Vancouver parkade entrance

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Jan 12 2024, 9:04 pm
An Amazon delivery truck recently tried to squeeze into a Vancouver parkade entrance it was too tall for, and a shopper captured the embarrassing moment on camera.

A Daily Hive reader submitted an image of the truck at the T&T Supermarket near Renfrew Street and East 1st Avenue, showing the truck’s roof squished under the metal bar it couldn’t quite clear.

Transport trucks have been making headlines in Metro Vancouver lately for often they slam into overpasses, and apparently, those aren’t the only truck drivers who try to squeeze under something without realizing they’re over height.

The most recent overpass collision occurred Thursday night in Richmond when a driver reported seeing the truck hit the tunnel roof before driving through.

Commenters in a Facebook group dedicated to funny parking and driving fails around Metro Vancouver were quick to jump on the image of the Amazon truck.

“Getting his truck driver training,” one said. “Overpass 101 class.”

“So the truckers who got their class 1s suspended for hitting overpasses are now Amazon delivery drivers,” another said.

“I’m sure he can order a replacement roof from Amazon. One day delivery with Prime!” joked a third.

Daily Hive has reached out to Amazon for comment.

