Locals mesmerized by ice-encased chairlift at Big White Ski Resort (PHOTOS)

Big White Ski Resort is attempting to deice one of its chairlifts after it was recently encased in ice.

The resort shared photos of the Falcon Chair earlier this week, leaving many stunned by the striking effect of the recent winter weather.

Photos were posted in the Big White Ski Resorts Facebook group, which has been shared widely by dozens.

Facebook users admit staff have a big project ahead of them but others added the scene is still “really cool looking.”

In a comment made to one curious Facebook user, the resort explained that its operations team plan to “clear the rope line and the wheels and run the lift very slowly and every time a chair comes into the station you bang it with a big steel rod until all the ice is gone.”

In its latest update Tuesday, the resort said there is still a long way to go but updated photos show that progress has been made.

“3 guys 3 hours just for the top 3 towers and bullwheel plus shack.

“Still a lot of work to do there. Add to that we need 10 to 15 cm of fresh Okanagan champagne powder for the unload station,” the post reads.

The Falcon Chair will run as soon as the unload area permits, Big White said in a post.

This chairlift is the only one of over a dozen alpine lifts at the ski resort that is closed, according to the Big White Ski Resort website.

“Last year the Falcon Chair was only open on weekends, but with increased staffing levels this season we aim to have it back up and running at pre-pandemic levels (seven days a week),” the resort added in an email statement.