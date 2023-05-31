Sleep under snow-capped peaks in this new Sea to Sky campground

There will soon be a new way to embrace the natural landscape at Whistler Olympic Park as the facility is opening a new campsite this summer.

The campground will be open from June 30 to October 2, and online booking is available now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whistler Olympic Park (@whistlerolympicpark)

There are two parts to the camping destination. The 20 full-service RV campgrounds sit at the bottom of the park’s iconic Olympic ski jump. Campers can enjoy views of the Callaghan Valley mountains and their white peaks.

Alternatively, the 19 unserviced multi-use sites are designated for tenting and smaller recreational vehicles.

On top of essential camper amenities such as washrooms and showers, both sites also feature fire pits, picnic tables, and access to WiFi.

Whistler Olympic Park will also offer activities including a biathlon and disc golf during the summer season.

Managing Director of Whistler Olympic Park Tim Hope said the new facility stemmed from the growing demand for campsites in the Sea to Sky Corridor.

“We have a beautiful and spacious venue that is busy in the winter but has not been used much in summer, so we started exploring this project in 2018,” Hope said in a news release.

BC is seeing inadequate campsites in recent years. Demand for camping reservations has increased more than 200% in the last decade, according to an earlier email from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to Daily Hive.

Are you interested in the new camping destination? Let us know in the comments.